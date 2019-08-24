watch mets vs. braves now

Woman spits, throws soda on teenage passenger in anti-Muslim rant on B6 bus

Posted 8:28 PM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29PM, August 24, 2019

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A woman riding a B6 bus in Brooklyn hurled anti-Muslim statements toward an 18-year-old woman Friday night as she spat on her, and later threw a cup of soda at her, police said Saturday.

Police say this woman made anti-Muslim statements, spat on and threw a drink on an 18-year-old woman riding a city bus.

The woman exited the bus at Bay Ridge Parkway and Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst after throwing the drink.

Police described the woman as approximately 5’5″, approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair tied with an orange, yellow and white scarf. She was last seen wearing glasses, a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Officials call the incident an aggravated harassment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.