Trump tweets about expanding Second Avenue Subway line while overseas at G-7 summit

NEW YORK — President Trump says he’ll help expand the Second Avenue Subway while attending the G-7 summit in France.

Looking forward to helping New York City and Governor @andrewcuomo complete the long anticipated, and partially built, Second Avenue Subway. Would be extended to East 125th Street in Harlem. Long in the making, they now have the team that can get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

The Second Avenue Subway launched in 2017, bringing the Q train to the Upper East Side.

The MTA said the new line would create more room for Lexington Avenue Line riders on the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains.

The line currently ends at 96 Street, but plans to extend it to Harlem have long been discussed.

Gov. Cuomo’s office confirmed hopeful plans to eventually work with the federal government on the project, but said Trump’s announcement doesn’t come at a time of any actual update.

“The governor continues to have ongoing discussions with the president and federal Department of Transportation over advancing major infrastructure projects, including the Gateway Tunnel project, LaGuardia Airport and the Second Avenue Subway. The president’s tweet suggests good news but we have no specific funding or approval and that is all that is relevant. If an agreement actually materializes, we will provide an update.”

The line faced decades of delays, dating back to the 1920s.