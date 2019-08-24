Surveillance video shows car smashing through Arizona bus stop, narrowly missing woman in wheelchair

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Surveillance video captured the moment a car smashed through a bus stop Friday morning – narrowly missing a woman in her wheelchair.

Phoenix police said the car was driving in the area of 32nd Street and Van Buren around 9 a.m. when the crash happened.

The driver told officers her brakes went out, causing her to veer and crash into a bus stop. A surveillance camera at a gas station located behind the bus stop captured the moment the car crashed into it.

The car veers, crosses oncoming traffic, and collides with the bus stop, narrowly missing Laura Smith in her wheelchair. One person appeared to be hit by the car as it headed through the bus stop shelter and toward the gas pumps.

“Suddenly I hear someone slamming on their brakes swerving over this way towards me,” Smith said. “Headed straight for me, I thought it was gonna take me out. Whew, it didn’t.”

Smith said she looked up, saw the car and froze.

“It was heading straight for me, so I just stopped where I was,” she said.

She had only time for one thought.

“Well, I guess it’s time for me to go, here I come Lord.”

Phoenix police described the injuries in the crash as minor and said no one was transported to the hospital.

It was not clear whether any charges would be filed against the driver.