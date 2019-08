CORONA, Queens — One person was stabbed in the Junction Boulevard subway station Sunday night, according to police.

The incident happened at around 10:11 p.m., just before the Mets wrapped up their game at Citi Field nearby via the No. 7 train.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Officers say the suspect may have fled on a Manhattan-Bound No. 7 train.

No. 7 trains are bypassing Junction Boulevard in both directions while police investigate.