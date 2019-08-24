Spider-Man star speaks amid Marvel-Sony studio clash, quotes ‘Avengers’

ANAHEIM, C.A. — Tom Holland has made an appearance at a Disney fan convention amid the news that Spider-Man will no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the cross-studio partnership between Disney and Sony, which allowed Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in Marvel films, was ending. Marvel also helped produce the stand-alone Spider-Man films such as this summer’s “Far From Home.”

Holland was not at D23 Saturday on behalf of Marvel however, but Pixar. He’s voicing a role in the upcoming animated film “Onward.”

The nearly 7,000 people in the audience screamed wildly for Holland. He did not address Spider-Man specifically but told the audience that it’s been a crazy week before quoting his character’s superhero protégé.

“I love you 3000,” he said to fans, quoting Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Holland’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” became the highest-grossing film in Sony Picture’s history, nabbing $1 billion globally.

Sony has held the rights to the Marvel character since 1985, but in 2015, announced a partnership with Disney and Marvel that would allow Spider-Man to be used in MCU films like “Avengers: Endgame.” It also allowed for Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to serve as a producer on stand-alone “Spider-Man” movies like “Far From Home.”

The crossovers have been well-received by audiences and critics. And the teenage web-slinger has been made into a central component in the MCU with a close relationship to Tony Stark that drove the story lines in both “Endgame” and “Far From Home.” But as Marvel enters its “Phase 4,” Spider-Man also has no official MCU appearances planned.

Two standalone “Spider-Man” movies are, however, reportedly in the works from Sony which would bring back director Jon Watts and star Tom Holland. Sony has also created its own web of Spider-Man spinoffs, including the Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Venom.”

According to a person close to the deal who was unauthorized to speak publicly, negotiations are not yet final. But the suggestion that Feige may not produce future live-action “Spider-Man” movies and that the character itself might not appear in any more Marvel Cinematic Universe films quickly turned into a trending topic.

Representatives from the two studios did not respond to requests for comment.