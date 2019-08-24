1 dead when driver fleeing cops crashes into another vehicle in NJ: authorities

NEWARK, N.J. — An innocent driver was killed when a vehicle fleeing from cops crashed into his car in New Jersey early Saturday, authorities said.

The chase started in Hillside when an officer was in pursuit of a Nissan Altima occupied by three men, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The fleeing vehicle then struck a Ford Mustang, pushing it into a utility police in the vicinity of Bragaw Avenue and Aldine Street in Newark around 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

The victim, who was trapped in his car, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

His identity has not been released.

Two men from the vehicle in pursuit were taken to University Hospital in Newark with non-life-threatening injuries, and the third man was taken into police custody, officials said.