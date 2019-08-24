Man arrested in series of hate crime attacks in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN — Police have made an arrest in a series of hate crime attacks in Manhattan earlier this month, one of which a woman was hit with a brick.

Todd Lyons, 33, was taken into custody Friday afternoon for his alleged involvement in the incidents that occurred between Aug. 9 and Aug. 14. He faces assault and hate crime assault charges.

All four attacks occurred in Manhattan, with three incidents occurring within three hours of each other.

In at least one of the attacks, Lyons allegedly made anti-White statements against the victim.

The first reported victim was walking along Fifth Avenue and 14th Street when he was pushed from behind.

Five days later, a 64-year-old woman was walking when she was struck in the neck and shoulder with a wooden stick, police said. Less than an hour later, a 20-year-old woman reported to police that she was struck in the back of the head with a brick before the suspect fled.

About two hours after the second reported incident that day, another 58-year-old man said he was struck in the face by Lyons, who allegedly made anti-White statements.

During all the reported incidents, there was no previous exchange between the victim and the suspect.