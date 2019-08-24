Man arrested for attempted rape of woman inside her Bronx apartment: police

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly followed a woman into a Bronx apartment and tried to rape her.

Police allege Christopher Thompson followed a 28-year-old woman into her Mt. Eden apartment on Aug. 14 and pushed her against wall.

He tried cover the woman’s mouth and attempted to pull down her pants when she screamed, alerting one of her family members in another room of the apartment, according to police.

The woman sustained a slight laceration to her face but refused medical treatment at the scene, officials said.

Thompson was taken into custody Friday night and faces charges of attempted rape.