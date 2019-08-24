‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot coming to Disney+ streaming service

LOS ANGELES – A reboot of the popular Disney Channel show “Lizzie McGuire” is coming to the new Disney+ streaming service.

The star of the early 2000s show, Hilary Duff, confirmed the news on Instagram Friday, saying “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s.”

Variety reports that Duff announced at an event Friday she’s set to reprise her role and the creator of the show, Terri Minsky, is also on board for the revival.

“Lizzie has also grown up, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget,” Duff said. “She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator.”

Duff also said Lizzie now has “the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant” and “she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Duff added on Instagram that “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” will also be on Disney+.

Fans are thrilled to see what happens when Duff becomes a show repeater.

Some are even saying the reprisal makes paying a new subscription fee worth it.

The service is set to be released in the United States on November 12. That same day it will also be launched in Canada and the Netherlands, and a week later it will be available in Australia and New Zealand.

In the US, Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, and will cost about the same elsewhere when adjusted for exchange rates.

Lady and the Tramp, an original Star Wars series and several Marvel series have also been announced to air on Disney+.

CNN contributed to this report.