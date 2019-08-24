Lara Spencer apologizes for criticizing Prince George’s ballet lessons

NEW YORK — “Good Morning America” co-anchor Lara Spencer has apologized after she was accused of making a sexist and stereotypical comment about one of Prince George’s favorite pastimes.

The controversy arose on Friday after the ABC morning news show aired a segment that mentioned that the future king of England’s favorite activities include ballet lessons.

“We’ll see how long that lasts,” Spencer deadpanned before chuckling.

Viewer response was swift, with even dance legend Debbie Allen offering a video rebuttal on social media that was posted with the hashtag #boysdancetoo.

Spencer later posted a mea culpa on her Instagram page.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she wrote in conjunction with a picture of an open field and outdoor skyline. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain – and love every minute of it.”