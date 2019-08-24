Fire breaks out at NJ drug rehabilitation facility, sending thick, dark smoke into the sky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — A large fire broke out at a New Jersey drug rehabilitation facility Saturday morning, sending thick, dark smoke into the sky.

The blaze broke out at the Straight and Narrow facility, along Straight Street in Paterson, the city's mayor Andre Sayegh said at the scene.

Authorities believe everyone in the building got out, but they are doing an official count and will complete secondary searches.

Video from Citizen app shows smoke in the sky seen from blocks away.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries were immediately known.

