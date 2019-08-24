Mom arrested after 3-year-old boy left in SUV at parking lot in Queens: police

Posted 9:11 AM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, August 24, 2019

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A mother was taken into custody after she allegedly left her child in a car at a Queens parking lot Friday afternoon.

Police received a call about a child left in an SUV at a shopping center parking lot in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and 132nd Street in College Point around 3:45 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the 3-year-old boy inside the vehicle, with its windows rolled up and the engine off, according to police. The outside temperature at the time was about 75 degrees.

Cops used a tool to break the window and remove the child, authorities said.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens for observation, police said.

The toddler’s mother, Mona Lisa Gomes, 32, had been shopping at a nearby Target and was arrested moments later.

Gomes faces charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment, police said.

Earlier this month, a 4-year-old boy was rescued from a hot car at the same parking lot.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.