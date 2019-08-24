Mom arrested after 3-year-old boy left in SUV at parking lot in Queens: police

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A mother was taken into custody after she allegedly left her child in a car at a Queens parking lot Friday afternoon.

Police received a call about a child left in an SUV at a shopping center parking lot in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and 132nd Street in College Point around 3:45 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the 3-year-old boy inside the vehicle, with its windows rolled up and the engine off, according to police. The outside temperature at the time was about 75 degrees.

Cops used a tool to break the window and remove the child, authorities said.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens for observation, police said.

The toddler’s mother, Mona Lisa Gomes, 32, had been shopping at a nearby Target and was arrested moments later.

Gomes faces charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment, police said.

Earlier this month, a 4-year-old boy was rescued from a hot car at the same parking lot.