Teen arrested in Brooklyn SUV theft that prompted Amber Alert for 1-year-old boy

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a teen accused of stealing an SUV in Brooklyn with a 1-year-old inside the vehicle, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued.

Quansae Herring, 17, was taken into custody Thursday and faces charges of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

Police said the boy’s mother apparently left the SUV running while she went into a store to buy groceries when Herring allegedly got into the SUV and drove off.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child shortly after, but it was canceled when police found the SUV with the toddler inside and unharmed, police said.