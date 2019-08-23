Storms cause partial building collapse on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Storms slammed parts of New York and New Jersey Thursday night, causing damage and power outages, including the partial collapse of a building on Long Island.

A wall of an industrial building on 60 Executive Blvd. collapsed around 9:30 p.m., with concrete falling onto at least 10 employees’ vehicles.

“It looked like something out of a movie,” one employee said. "Seeing your car under a whole bunch of rubble like that — it's scary."

No injuries were reported, but employees at Enzo Clinical Labs, the site of the collapse, tell PIX11 they usually sit in their vehicles during their breaks, so the circumstances could have been different.

Employees whose vehicles were damaged were forced to find an alternative way to get home, including taking an Uber.

The severe weather also caused outages across Long Island, New York City and New Jersey, with over 35,000 waking up without power.