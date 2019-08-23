Severe weather causes damage, power outages throughout NY, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Severe storms pummeled parts of the tri-state area Thursday night, causing power outages and damage throughout the region, including the partial collapse of a building on Long Island.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms slammed parts of New Jersey and New York, with some areas caught in heavy downpours.

Tens of thousands were left without power overnight, and trees were downed.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, over 35,000 people were without power. Con Edison and PSE&G are working to restore power throughout New York and New Jersey.

People were forced to run for cover while out in the city, and train stations, including the R train station on 86th Street in Bay Ridge was flooded during the storm.

The MTA said the flooding at the station was caused by backed up sewer drains that overflowed.

In East Farmingdale, a building partially collapsed during the storm; concrete blocks destroying or damaging at least 10 vehicles.

The bulk of the storm damage was recorded in Suffolk County.

Bay Shore, Amityville, Islip, North Babylon, North Lindhurst and Ronkonkoma are among the towns that sustained storm damage, according to National Weather Service.

Remnants of rain will move through the area, giving way to a partial clearing during the afternoon. Humidity levels are expected to be noticeably lower and more comfortable.