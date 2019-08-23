Protesters target Port Authority for cooperation with ICE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Dozens of activists protested Greyhound Bus Lines Friday evening outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Protesters are unhappy that Greyhound allows federal immigration officers onto buses to look for undocumented immigrants.

"I am here because Greyhound has a policy of allowing ICE agents on the buses to go through and harass people and take them off the bus," Ann Shirazi told PIX11 News.

Protesters took over the corner of West 42nd Street and 8th Avenue during Friday's busy evening rush. They even marched inside Port Authority to the Greyhound ticketing area.

And while activists said Greyhound is complicit in rounding up undocumented immigrants, Greyhound disagreed.

Greyhound spokesperson Crystal Booker said in part, "As a regulated carrier, Greyhound is required to comply with the requests of federal agents."

Greyhound said it does not coordinate with ICE and Customs and Border Protection officers. And it provides customers with "Know Your Rights" information at terminals and online.

There was a small counter-protest outside Port Authority where half a dozen Trump and ICE supporters chanted and waved flags.

"If people are here illegally then they must be deported. We have laws for a reason," Karen Braun said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is allowed to board vehicles and boats without a warrant if it is within 100 miles of the border.