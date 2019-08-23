News Closeup: NYC Public Advocate gives progress report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jumaane Williams has held the office of New York City Public Advocate for five months after winning the special election held when Tish James vacated her seat to become New York State Attorney General. In a crowded field of candidates, he garnered 33% of the vote. Since taking office, Williams has introduced a number of initiatives including a youth employment education program, and legislation to improve safety for bicyclists. With a lot more on his list, he’ll face off for a full term of his own in November’s general election.

We hear from Jumaane Williams on these topics and more including the NYPD firing of the police officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner and combatting the surge in gun violence.