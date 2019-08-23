MTV VMAs in Newark to be treated like a ‘major blizzard’: Expect packed trains, street closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — The MTV Video Music Awards are scheduled to take place Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, and officials are warning everyone to expect heavy gridlock in the area.

The VMAs will take place for the first time in New Jersey, and with an 8 p.m. start time, commuters can expect packed trains and traffic ahead of the show.

“We’d like the downtown businesses treat this like a major blizzard – except we know it’s coming a few days in advance,” Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

"It would be a mistake to underestimate the impact the VMA Awards are going to have on the downtown and the main roads in and out of the city."

Those traveling in the area are advised to allow extra travel time and plan alternate routes.

LIST OF STREET CLOSURES:

Sunday, August 25th, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Mulberry Street between Market Street and Lafayette Street

Monday, August 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Mulberry Street, from Lafayette Street to Market Street

• Franklin Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Street Closure)

• Mulberry Street, from Raymond Boulevard and Green Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Market Street between Washington Street and McCarter Highway

• Edison Place between Broad Street and McCarter Highway

LANE CLOSURES:

Monday, August 26th, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

• Bus lane and northbound lane of traffic on Broad Street, from Green Street to Market Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Westbound lane of traffic on Lafayette Street, from McCarter Highway to Broad Street

The annual awards show will have performers, including Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes.

This year, Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will also perform. Comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host the VMAs.