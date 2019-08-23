Midday with Muller: Teen arrested in stolen SUV Amber Alert, Newark water hotline

Posted 1:49 PM, August 23, 2019, by

NEW INFORMATION: A teenager has been arrested for allegedly stealing an SUV, and prompting an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy inside. Plus, a new resource for those affected by the Newark water crisis, and the death of a billionaire that helped shape modern conservative politics. Watch Midday with Muller now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.