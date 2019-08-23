Mental health resources for police officers, others in need

On their website, the NYPD lists numbers for their Employee Assistance Unit, Chaplain’s Unit, peer assistance program, and other resources.

The NYPD also recommends POPPA — Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance. It’s a “volunteer police support network committed exclusively to providing a confidential, safe and supportive environment for police officers and retirees.” Their helpline is 1-888-COPS-COP (1-888-267-7267).

Regardless of rank, the NYPD also says officers in need of mental health help can text BLUE to 741741 or visit www.NYPDnews.com/BLUE741741.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). It’s a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within the tri-state area and the nation, and see NYC resources here from NYC Well. Help from NYC Well can also be reached by texting WELL to 65173 or by calling 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355).

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.