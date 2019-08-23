Gov. Murphy launches health hotline amid Newark water crisis

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark’s water crisis has prompted questions from residents and officials, alike.

Although New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has refused to declare a state of emergency amid the crisis, residents can now call a 24-hour hotline with questions on the health effects of lead exposure or where pick up water in the city.

A crew of doctors, nurses and pharmacists are available to answer calls, and assistance will be available in 150 languages. Call the hotline at 1-866-448-2432.

The hotline launch comes as sampling showed water filters distributed to homes were not removing lead at its anticipated levels. Since then, the city has been handing out water filters to affected areas.

Over 70,000 water bottles have been distributed to residents in the area.

Newark residents who want their water tested free of charge can call the city at 732-733-6303.