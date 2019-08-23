× Giant Coney Island sand castle offers sleepovers this weekend

This larger than life sand castle may be the perfect summer getaway.

Located right next to Coney Island’s Luna Park is Booking.com’s “SAND”-sion It’s made out of over 100 tons of sand, and is 8 feet tall and 18 feet wide.

After you pass the sandy exteriors, guests are greeted with snacks, souvenirs and even a beach bag. And though you sleep in a tent, the listing has a comfortable bed to spend the night and an air conditioner.

A one night stay in the “SAND”-sion costs just $29 to mark last weekend’s 29th Annual Coney Island Beach Sand Sculpture Competition. The package also included dinner for two on the Coney Island Boardwalk, sunrise beach yoga and amusement park VIP passes.

Unfortunately, the unique experience was sold out within 30 seconds of going live. But Booking.com may offer additional sleepover dates in the future.