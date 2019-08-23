Fifth annual Red Hook Regatta sets sail this weekend

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — The fifth annual Red Hook Regatta takes place Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

New York City students will showcase their 3D-printed boats and put them to the test off the Valentino Pier in Red Hook.

Produced by the Pioneer Works and Red Hook Community Justice Center, the annual event sees homemade boats set sail and navigate the high seas.

The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and will take place at the Valentino Pier along Coffey and Ferris streets in Brooklyn.

Admission is free.