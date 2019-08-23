Con Edison impersonator allegedly gropes teenage girl in Manhattan apartment

FORT GEORGE, Manhattan — A man impersonating a Con Edison worker allegedly groped a 14-year-old girl in a Manhattan apartment Wednesday afternoon.

A man and a woman entered a building along West 191st Street in Fort George around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday impersonating Con Ed workers in an attempt to gain entry into various apartments, police said.

Both the man and woman were denied entry into an apartment of a 14-year-old girl. When the teen exited her apartment and attempted to walk down the stairs, the man touched her buttocks before fleeing, according to police.

At the time the teen was groped, the female impersonator was not in the immediate proximity, police said.

The man is described to be in his 30s and was last seen carrying a clip board and had a lanyard around his neck.

The woman, not pictured, is described to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a yellow “Crazy Eddie” shirt.

