Broadway camp provides a place for kids to shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a summer some kids will never forget!

Creating a magical performance right in the heart of the Broadway District, Inside Broadway attracts kids from the five boroughs and beyond, leaving lasting memories and creating friendships for a lifetime.

This two-week intensive camp gives kids the chance to take the stage while learning from theater professionals.

Braddon Mehrten has been part of Inside Broadway for over 30 years. His goal to inspire the kids to follow their dreams and see them blossom.

“We see kids come alive in ways that academics and sports don't do.”

Local 802, the largest local union of professional musicians, hosts the kids, many who are here on scholarships provided by Inside Broadway.

Inside Broadway not only hosts summer camps, the non-profit theater company, brings theater and workshops every year to over 80,000 in all five boroughs.