Borough President Adams releases PSA, calls for mental health training for NYPD

In a new eye opening public service announcement, one city official is tackling a serious issue.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was on the force earlier in his career.

"If I didn't seek internal help, I would not have reach the other milestones in my life," said the former NYPD captain.

He hopes his personal story will change what we have seen in recent weeks.

To try and halt the alarming statistic, the NYPD put in place a new task force.

Right now 800 department executives are being trained to see the warning signs and to help officers before it’s too late.

For complete mental health resources for officers and others in need, visit PIX11.com/OfficerMentalHealth.