Video shows man firing gun in street of Brooklyn neighborhood

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two people were shot in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn, police said Thursday, and the alleged shooter was caught on camera firing the weapon.

Authorities say an unknown man shot two people at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, August 11 in front of 20 Williams Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was shot in both of his arms and his groin, and a 19-year-old woman was shot in her right leg, police said. Both victims were transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital where they were treated and released.

The shooter, police said, fled the scene. He's described as having brown eyes and short black hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

