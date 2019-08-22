Tennis greats Andy Roddick and Lindsay Davenport help New Yorkers win U.S. Open tickets

Andy and Lindsay are teaming up with Heineken for The Perfect Serve – the perfect serve of the summer, aside from the U.S. Open, is Heineken® 0.0 – a zero-alcohol beer with zero tradeoffs.  Tennis fanatics are in for a U.S. Open unlike any other, with ‘Perfect Serve’ experiences happening on and off the court across NYC.  On August 22nd, consumers will have the chance to play tennis against Andy and Lindsay.  From 10am until noon, they will be at the Hudson River Park tennis courts which is located 3 blocks south of Houston Street near the Manhattan side of the Holland Tunnel entrance.

