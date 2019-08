Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We got our first look on Thursday at the food options at the US Open. Tennis fans can taste it all beginning on Monday.

World-renowned chefs showed off their creative menus at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. The culinary team is comprised of 250 preparers who will serve food at five restaurants, 60 concession stands and 90 suits.

More than 90,000 pounds of beef will be consumed.

PIX11 video journalist Keith Lopez has more.