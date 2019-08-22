Skunk sprays cop trying to free it from plastic container

CAMBRIDGE, M.A. — No good deed goes unpunished.

And a Massachusetts police officer found that out the hard way.

Cambridge Police Officer Dan McGinty went to rescue a skunk stuck in a yogurt container when things didn’t exactly go as planned.

Video shows the officer getting sprayed by the startled skunk, just as soon as he frees the animal from the container.

Both the skunk and the officer are okay — but one needed a few showers.

Police made sure to give a shout out to the maintenance crew who got stuck with the smelly task of de-skunking the officer’s vehicle.