Passengers at JFK fed up after Delta flight delayed for hours overnight

QUEENS — Hundreds of passengers at Kennedy Airport, including a "Dancing With the Stars" cast member, waited overnight into Thursday morning, for at least 14 hours, for a flight to Los Angeles that was originally supposed to take off Wednesday afternoon, witnesses tell PIX11.

Delta flight DL0975 was scheduled to depart JFK Airport at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, heading to Los Angeles International Airport, but as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, passengers are still waiting, travelers tell PIX11 News.

Some passengers said they were boarded on the plane and made to get off at least twice.

A woman who told PIX11 she is a passenger on that flight, said the airline was set to rebook the passengers around 7 a.m. Thursday and that they have heard the flight will now depart at 9 a.m.

"Dancing With the Stars" cast member Emma Slater was set to be on that flight and called the situation "disgraceful" on Twitter.

Slater said in a tweet that passengers waited on the airport tarmac for eight hours and were deplaned twice for a "multitude of reasons."

Check this out. Disgraceful. @Delta telling the hundreds of passengers of flight 975 (after waiting on the tarmac for a total of 8 hours and having to get off the aircraft twice for a multitude of reasons including mechanical) that they won’t provide hotels for us. @foxnewsalert pic.twitter.com/iBhuIpSRN1 — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) August 22, 2019

"There's about to be a riot at this terminal," Twitter user @thebirdsknow tweeted around 2 a.m. Thursday. "Passengers are extremely angry about being kept on the airplane on and off for 11 hours," she wrote.

@Delta there’s about to be a riot at this terminal. Passengers are extremely angry about being kept on the airplane on and off for 11 hours. People have asked for a supervisor and everyone is capturing this on video. pic.twitter.com/BMdUDUTnAe — arianna lapenne (@thebirdsknow) August 22, 2019

Another Twitter user, @StephRubel1, called the flight a "disaster" and said the delays were due to "mechanical problems and flight crew issues," adding that many passengers on the delayed flight resorted to sleeping on the floor of the airport terminal.