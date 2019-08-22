NJ man accused of burning, beating girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter faces murder charges

Posted 7:56 PM, August 22, 2019, by

TRENTON, N.J.  — A New Jersey man accused of burning and suffocating his girlfriend’s daughter is facing murder charges.

NJ.com reports that Maison Andres Torres was arrested Wednesday evening after the death of 2-year-old Lia Victoria Merino-Rodriguez.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Torres killed Merino-Rodriguez by burning her with hot water, punching her and suffocating her. An autopsy has not been completed yet.

Emergency officials responded to a Trenton home Wednesday night for a report of a toddler who fell down the stairs. Merino-Rodriguez was then taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers who arrived at the scene thought her injuries were caused by more than a fall and detained all the home’s residents, including Torres.

The 25-year-old faces charges of murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

No attorney information is available for Torres.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.