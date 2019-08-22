NJ Governor refuses to declare state of emergency amid Newark water crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK — New Jersey’s Governor has refused to declare a state of emergency amid Newark’s water crisis.

This happens while many are being urged to drink bottled water only and inmates inside a Newark prison say their calls for clean water stop at their cell door.

The city has been handing out water filters but a couple tests showed lead still leaching through. After an EPA order and in an echo of Flint, Michigan, Newark began providing bottled water to residents last week. Only high risk homes are eligible.

A federal judge's ruling is looming which could order the city to broaden their bottled water distribution. As of today, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declined to declare a state of emergency.

"I’m not declaring a state of emergency because we don’t need to," Murphy said. "We have the resources, we have the capabilities at the moment. This is something we will revisit depending on where the road takes us."

A state of emergency would direct more funds and resources to the city.