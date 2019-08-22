New bus app tracker rolling out in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Parents sending their kids off for their first day of school will have a new tool allowing them to track buses and get real-time automatic updates.

An app for the 9,000 bus routes going to and from schools across New York City was just rolled out.

“We’ll have GPS in every bus on the first day of school, and through our partnership with Via, we’ll soon have a state-of-the-art app for families to track buses and get real-time automatic updates,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. “We are grateful for the City Council's advocacy, leadership and partnership. Safe and reliable transportation is critical for all families, and we’re committed to getting it right this year.”

The app will feature updates on bus location, student ridership, route changes and vehicle delays.

Multiple vendors supply buses to the city, but the app will streamline all information to one system.

Parent Meghan Cirrito said the app gives parents peace of mind.

“The successful rollout of GPS and the DOE’s dedication to finding the best product for NYC students going forward is a testament to the willingness of the New York City Council and Department of Education to work as partners in implementing a solution that helps students and families, and it is appreciated as we head into a new school year," Cirrito said.