Mixed reaction to final discipline from Garner case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — By the time NYPD Sgt. Kizzy Adonis responded, Eric Garner was on the ground.

Officers were trying to handcuff him. An ambulance was on the way.

Sgt. Adonis was charged by the NYPD with failing to supervise the scene. Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, holds her partially accountable for her sons death.

Sgt. Adonis is the last officer that will face any discipline from the department for their actions the day Eric Garner died. Sgt Adonis will give up 20 vacation days. But she did not admit to any guilt.

According to her union, Adonis was not the supervising sergeant on July 17, 2014. And Garner was alive when she was dismissed from the scene. They believe the commissioner gave in to political pressure to discipline her and Officer Daniel Pantaleo.