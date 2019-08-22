Mayor says test scores for NYC students show education strategy is working

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — More New York City students passed their state exams in English and math this year than last, according to results touted by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza on Thursday.

In 2019, 47.4 percent of students met proficiency standards in English, a 0.7 point increase from 46.7 percent last year, data shows. This year, 45.6 percent of students met standards in math, a 2.9 point increase from 42.7 percent last year.

“Today we celebrate the hard work of New York City children, families and educators,” Carranza said. “This progress, along with record-high graduation and college enrollment rates, is further evidence that our Equity and Excellence for All agenda is working, and for the first time, we’re seeing promising signs from our Pre-K for All initiative reflected in State test scores."

De Blasio also connected improvement to Pre-K for All.

“Test scores are in and the students who enrolled in Pre-K for All are still seeing the benefits years later," he said. "Our first class of Pre-K students are closing the opportunity gap and improving scores across the board."

The new data also shows: