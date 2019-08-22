Man throws brick at woman’s head in one of several random Manhattan attacks

MANHATTAN — A man has attacked at least four people in random Manhattan attacks this August, police said.

He shoved a 56-year-old man to the ground near Union Square Park on Aug. 9, officials said. They hadn’t interacted at all before the attack. The victim suffered a laceration to the head.

On Aug. 14, the man attacked two women and a man, police said. He struck a 64-year-old woman with a wooden stick on Greenwich Avenue, then threw a brick at a 20-year-old woman’s head. There was no interaction between the man and the women before the attacks.

Just after 11 p.m., he struck a 58-year-old man in the face and made anti-white statements on 8th Avenue near 19th Street.

Police have asked for help identifying the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).