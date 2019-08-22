Man fatally crushed by elevator in Manhattan building: sources

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A man died when he was crushed by an elevator inside a Manhattan building Thursday morning.

The man was on an elevator with two people inside the Manhattan Promenade on Third Avenue in Kips Bay around 8:45 a.m., sources tell PIX11. When he got off, the man fell through a gap between the elevator and the floor, and the elevator crushed him, sources said.

The Manhattan Promenade is a mixed-use commercial and residential building.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

It was not immediately clear if there were any violations or issues with the elevator, but a man visiting his daughter in the building told PIX11 he did not see any issues with the elevators.

The Medical Examiner is at the scene.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson was at the scene.