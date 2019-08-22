Man fatally crushed by elevator in Manhattan building: sources

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A man died when he was crushed by an elevator inside a Manhattan building Thursday morning.

The man was on an elevator with two people inside the Manhattan Promenade on Third Avenue in Kips Bay around 8:45 a.m., sources tell PIX11. When he got off, the man fell through a gap between the elevator and the floor, and the elevator crushed him, sources said.

The Manhattan Promenade is a mixed-use commercial and residential building.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

It was not immediately clear if there were any violations or issues with the elevator, but a man visiting his daughter in the building told PIX11 he did not see any issues with the elevators.

The Medical Examiner is at the scene.

