RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A husband and wife were found dead at their Long Island home in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday, police said.

Authorities were called to the Ronkonkoma home along Breeze Avenue just after 10 a.m., police said.

When they arrived, officers found the couple dead in the residence, according to police.

Their identities and the cause of death were not immediately known.

