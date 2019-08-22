Head chef of Grand Central restaurant missing for days, police and co-workers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal has been missing since the weekend, according to police and people who work with him.

Co-workers last saw Andrea Zamperoni on Saturday night as he was leaving work at the famed Grand Central restaurant, officials said.

When the 33-year-old chef didn't show up for his shift Monday, concerned colleagues alerted authorities and the search has been on ever since, police said.

Police said the Italian immigrant, who has worked at the Grand Central eatery for about a decade, has no history of going missing and does not have any mental health issues.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo it is too early to tell if there is any foul play involved in the case, as the investigation has only been going on for a short time.