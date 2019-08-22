Upper level of George Washington Bridge closed because of suspicious package, bomb squad investigating; lower level reopened

MANHATTAN — The upper level of the George Washington Bridge reamins closed Thursday night for police activity and what CNN reports is a “suspicious package.”
The lower level was reopened after a delay of approximately an hour.
The NYPD said it’s a bomb threat, but the investigation is being handled by the Port Authority Police Department. The PAPD has called in the Bergen County Bomb Squad.
There’s a suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge, a Port Authority spokeswoman said.
The upper level was closed around 9:30 p.m. The lower level was closed around 10:20 p.m.
Commuters are not happy about the delay.
“This is ridiculous,” a commuter tweeted. “No signs or anything and we still don’t know what’s going on.”
“What is the police activity? Is my safety at risk? And how long can I expect to be stuck in the middle of this bridge? This is unacceptable,” one person tweeted.
