Upper level of George Washington Bridge closed because of suspicious package, bomb squad investigating; lower level reopened

Posted 9:55 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, August 22, 2019

MANHATTAN — The upper level of the George Washington Bridge reamins closed Thursday night for police activity and what CNN reports is a “suspicious package.”

The lower level was reopened after a delay of approximately an hour.

The George Washington Bridge was shut down because of a suspicious package on Aug. 22, 2019. (Citizen App)

The NYPD said it’s a bomb threat, but the investigation is being handled by the Port Authority Police Department. The PAPD has called in the Bergen County Bomb Squad.

There’s a suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge, a Port Authority spokeswoman said.

The upper level was closed around 9:30 p.m. The lower level was closed around 10:20 p.m.

Commuters are not happy about the delay.

“This is ridiculous,” a commuter tweeted. “No signs or anything and we still don’t know what’s going on.”

“What is the police activity? Is my safety at risk? And how long can I expect to be stuck in the middle of this bridge? This is unacceptable,” one person tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.