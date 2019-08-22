Fans line up hours ahead of Taylor Swift concert at Central Park

MANHATTAN — Fans lined up hours before Taylor Swift’s Thursday morning performance at Central Park.

The Grammy winner’s performance on “Good Morning America” came ahead of the release of her anticipated new album “Lover.”

Though tickets were required for the free event at the Rumsey Playfield, die-hard fans lined up in the early hours for the chance to get close to the stage.

Doors opened at 6 a.m., and lines were seen wrapping down Fifth Avenue, with “Swifties” cheering and holding signs.

“Lover” is Swift’s seventh studio album and is scheduled to be released Friday.

Singles from the album including “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

Swift is also scheduled to perform at the MTA Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, where she is nominated for 12 awards.