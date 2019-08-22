Fans line up hours ahead of Taylor Swift concert at Central Park

Posted 8:35 AM, August 22, 2019, by

MANHATTAN — Fans lined up hours before Taylor Swift’s Thursday morning performance at Central Park.

Fans line up for Taylor Swift’s Central Park concert, holding signs and wearing shirts showing their love for the singer.

The Grammy winner’s performance on “Good Morning America” came ahead of the release of her anticipated new album “Lover.”

Though tickets were required for the free event at the Rumsey Playfield, die-hard fans lined up in the early hours for the chance to get close to the stage.

Doors opened at 6 a.m., and lines were seen wrapping down Fifth Avenue, with “Swifties” cheering and holding signs.

“Lover” is Swift’s seventh studio album and is scheduled to be released Friday.

Singles from the album including “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

Swift is also scheduled to perform at the MTA Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, where she is nominated for 12 awards.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.