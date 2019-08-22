Iconic Brooklyn pizzeria Di Fara reopens for business

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — An iconic Brooklyn pizzeria is back open for business!

Di Fara Pizza in Midwood reopened Thursday after being shut down by police and agents from the state department of taxation and finance two days earlier.

The state claims Di Fara owed $167,000 in back taxes.

Maggie Mieles, whose family owns Di Fara, showed up at the famed pizzeria Thursday morning and began to take the locks off the doors, tearing down “seized” signs, according to the New York Post. However, in order for the ovens to warm up, they wouldn’t be able to serve customers for a few hours.

The pizzeria’s official Instagram account posted a picture of the owners holding keys captioned, “Just got the keys back! Thank you New York!”

Di Fara’s closing caused a stir among New Yorkers, including Mayor Bill de Blasio who said he would do “anything” he can to get the store open again.

Mieles’ father, Domenico De Marco, opened Di Fara in 1965 after he emigrated to Brooklyn from Italy. Di Fara’s Pizzeria has been a neighborhood institution on Avenue J in Midwood since 1965, serving well over 100 pies a day.