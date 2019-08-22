East Harlem grandma forced to use umbrella in bathroom because of leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A leak in the bathroom of one New York City Housing Authority apartment is so bad that the tenant brings an umbrella in with her.

Washington Houses resident Sharon Clark said she's angry and she wants action from NYCHA to fix the ongoing leak.

“It was painful," she said. "It was real and it’s sad. I felt I needed to share that."

Clark first reported the problem to NYCHA in January.

Her son, who's visiting from California, said he’s heartbroken for his mom.

“It really hurts my heart to see my mother have to live like this," Jamaar Johnson said. "I’m longing for the day I can take her out of here and she doesn’t have to deal with the walls falling apart."

A NYCHA spokesperson said there is "no active leak currently, as staff responded on August 5 to repair the leak and plumbers completed plumbing repairs on August 16. Staff visited the apartment Thursday and changed the light switch in the bathroom. Staff is scheduled complete plaster work next week and will schedule any follow up repairs with the resident.

“NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com