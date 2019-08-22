Deadly crash on I-80 in NJ closes lanes, causes traffic delays

Posted 7:27 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47AM, August 22, 2019

MONTVILLE, N.J. — AIR 11 was over the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in New Jersey Thursday morning, causing lane closures and heavy traffic delays.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the major highway at around 2:45 a.m. near Exit 47A in the Montville area of New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

Two lanes on the westbound side of I-80 appeared to be closed as AIR 11 flew overhead around 7 a.m.

