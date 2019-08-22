Brooklyn teacher gets four years in prison for sexually assaulting teen student seven times

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn middle school teacher has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a student both in his classroom and in the school bathroom, and exchanging explicit photos with the teen, according to the district attorney.

Andre Braddy, 36, of Crown Heights, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse charges in July in exchange for the sentence; prosecutors sought a sentence of five years in prison.

The district attorney said Braddy, 34 at the time, assaulted the 14-year-old male student on seven occasions between March 19 and April 20, both in his classroom and in the bathroom at Lenox Academy in Canarsie, including at times during school hours.

The teacher also admitted to exchanging sexual photos with the student.

The victims mother found the explicit photos and text messages on her son’s phone, and he disclosed the abuse thereafter.

Braddy pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual act, promoting a sexual performance of a child and related charges.

“This defendant exploited his position of trust to prey on a young student,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, “which is an unconscionable betrayal. Schools should be safe havens and parents must be able to feel that their children are being protected while attending class. I hope today’s sentence brings some closure to the young student and his family and I remain steadfast in my commitment to protecting our children.”