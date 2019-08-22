‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ tells the real-life story of a NY woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A marathon is 26.2 miles. That's a walk in the park for many lifelong runners, but for the rest of us.

It takes a lot of work and dedication to go from couch potato to marathon runner, and "Brittany Runs a Marathon" shows just that.

The film focuses on New Yorker Brittany Forgler, whose partying and toxic relationships catch up with her. Instead of prescriptions, her doctor slaps her with the suggestion to get healthy. Too broke for a gym, she laces up her shoes and runs. She then sets an unthinkable goal: Running the New York City Marathon.

Oji chats with the film's cast, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Lil' Rel Howery, about what it was like to tell the story of the real-life Brittany Forgler, body positivity and wake-up calls about mental and physical health.

Catch "Brittany Runs a Marathon" in select theaters Friday.