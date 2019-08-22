Body found at Queens hostel believed to be missing Cipriani chef: sources

QUEENS — A body found at a Queens hostel is believed to be the missing chef of a Manhattan restaurant, sources said.

A man was found in the first floor room of the Kamway Lodge in Jackson Heights Wednesday night, police said. Officers arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, cops said.

The body, which was found wrapped in a blanket in one of the rooms, is believed to be Andrea Zamperoni, a chef at Grand Central Terminal’s Cipriani Dolci, sources tell PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.

Zamperoni was last seen at his apartment in Elmhurst, Monday afternoon, police said.

When the 33-year-old chef didn’t show up at work for his Monday shift, concerned colleagues thought it was strange and alerted authorities.

According to co-workers, the Italian immigrant has not missed a day of work without prior warning in the decade he’s worked for the company.

The Medical Examiner will determine Zamperoni’s cause of death.