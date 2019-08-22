Baggies possibly containing drugs in dead inmate’s stomach at NY jail

Posted 3:53 PM, August 22, 2019, by

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.  — Authorities say a man who died in an upstate New York jail had seven baggies that may have contained drugs in his stomach.

The Times Union of Albany reports that Samuel Velasquez-Zabala Jr. was found dead Wednesday morning in his bunk bed at the Schenectady County jail.

The county sheriff’s department says baggies found in Velasquez-Zabala’s stomach were marked with a stamp that’s been found on baggies of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.

Authorities say urine samples from Velasquez-Zabala indicated drugs including cocaine, Oxycontin and methamphetamine were in his system.

Velasquez-Zabala was taken in to custody on Tuesday evening on a warrant from the county’s drug court.

An autopsy was performed at Albany Medical Center Hospital. The sheriff’s department and the state Commission on Corrections will investigate the death.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.