17-year-old boy shot in chest at deli on Staten Island: police

Posted 4:56 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57AM, August 22, 2019

WEST NEW BRIGHTON, S.I. — Police were on the scene Thursday morning after a teenage boy was shot in a Staten Island deli Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

Around 11:30 p.m. the 17-year-old boy got into an argument with another man in the Castleton Deli on Castleton Avenue, in the West New Brighton area of Staten Island, police said.

The altercation escalated when the man pulled a gun and shot the teen in the chest, according to authorities.

The boy was taken to an area hospital.

The shooter fled the scene, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing Thursday morning.

